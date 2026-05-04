Church & Dwight Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Results

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) reported upbeat first-quarter 2026 results on Friday.

The consumer products company posted adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 93 cents. Revenue rose 0.2% year over year to $1.469 billion, ahead of estimates of $1.456 billion.

Church & Dwight affirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $3.71 to $3.81, roughly in line with the $3.75 analyst estimate, and continues to expect net sales between $6.110 billion and $6.172 billion, compared with estimates of $6.161 billion.

CEO Rick Dierker said the company expects to offset ongoing macro pressures, noting that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are creating incremental volume and cost headwinds tied to commodities and transportation, but are viewed as transitory.

Church & Dwight shares fell 2.7% to trade at $93.39 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Church & Dwight following earnings announcement.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Javier Escalante maintained Church & Dwight with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $103 to $105.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $112 to $114.

Considering buying CHD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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