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May 4, 2026 12:08 PM 2 min read

Chevron Is 'Firing On All Cylinders,' Analyst Raises Price Target After Q1

The oil company’s core upstream and downstream profit engines are “restored to full operating rates," according to JPMorgan.

The Chevron Analyst: Analyst Arun Jayaram reiterated an Overweight rating, while raising the price target from $216 to $224.

He noted the company’s strong foundation for earnings growth for the rest of 2026, given elevated commodity prices.

The Chevron Thesis: The company's core profit engines are "finally firing on all cylinders," carrying strong operational momentum into the second quarter, Jayaram said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

He noted that:

Despite the volatile macro environment, management reiterated their 2026 guidance across all key metrics, including capital spending of $18-$19 billion and production growth of 7%-10%, the analyst stated.

Chevron is on track to meet its structural cost reduction target of $3-$4 billion by year-end. This gives confidence in its 2030 targets, Jayaram added.

Total shareholder returns hover around $27.5 billion in 2026. That includes $14 billion in dividends and $13.6 billion of share repurchases.

He raised the earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 from $15.44 per share to $18.07 per share and from $11.84 per share to $13.17 per share, respectively.

CVX Price Action: Shares of Chevron had declined by 0.14% to $190.36 at the time of publication on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock

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