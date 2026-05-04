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Analyst working on smartphone
May 4, 2026 10:31 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Cboe Global Markets Following Q1 Earnings

Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS:CBOE) posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted adjusted EPS of $3.70, beating market estimates of $3.29. The company's sales came in at $728.900 million versus estimates of $694.719 million.

Cboe Global Markets shares rose 3.2% to trade at $337.43 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cboe Global Markets following earnings announcement.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Chris Allen maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $300 to $335.
  • Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $351 to $382.

Considering buying CBOE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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