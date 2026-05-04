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May 4, 2026 10:24 AM 1 min read

BrightSpring Health Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) on Friday reported strong first-quarter results and increased its full-year guidance.

The home health care service provider reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share, beating the analysts' estimate of 31 cents.

Sales jumped 35.6% to $3.61 billion, surpassing the consensus of $3.39 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of $190 million rose 44.8% compared to $131 million a year ago.

BrightSpring Health Services increased its fiscal 2026 sales guidance from $14.45 billion-$15 billion to $14.73 billion-$15.23 billion compared to the consensus of $14.85 billion. Total Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $795 million and $825 million. The Amedysis and LHC acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $30 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

BrightSpring Health shares rose 2% to trade at $53.60 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BrightSpring Health following earnings announcement.

Considering buying BTSG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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