Pinterest Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 4.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, down from 23 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Pinterest's quarterly revenue is $968.12 million (it reported $854.99 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, Pinterest announced a significant $1 billion strategic investment from Elliott Investment Management.

Pinterest shares gained 2.9% to close at $20.22 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PINS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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