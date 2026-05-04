Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 4.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, up from $2.52 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet's quarterly revenue is $1.19 billion (it reported $871.8 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 2, Fabrinet reported second-quarter earnings of $3.36 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.25.

Fabrinet shares gained 3.4% to close at $706.53 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying FN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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