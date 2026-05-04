Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Palantir Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 4.

Analysts expect the Aventura, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share. That’s up from 13 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Palantir's quarterly revenue is $1.54 billion (it reported $883.86 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 28, Cleveland-Cliffs signed a three-year partnership with Palantir to deploy AI across its operations and commercial functions.

Shares of Palantir gained 3.6% to close at $144.07 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PLTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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