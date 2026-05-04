Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Monday, May 4.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share. That’s up from 7 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line's quarterly revenue is $2.36 billion (it reported $2.13 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 2, Norwegian Cruise Line reported fourth-quarter results that topped earnings expectations but missed on revenue and included a cut to its full-year 2026 adjusted profit outlook.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line gained 3.5% to close at $18.81 on Friday.

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