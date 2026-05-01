These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On Clorox Following Q3 Earnings

Clorox Corporation (NYSE:CLX) posted upbeat third-quarter results and updated full-year guidance on Thursday.
Clorox reported third-quarter revenue of $1.67 billion, flat versus the same period year-over-year. Organic sales were down 1% year-over-year in the quarter.
The company’s revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.667 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Clorox reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.64, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.55.
“Our third-quarter results were mixed, with continued momentum in some parts of our portfolio and slower-than-anticipated market share recovery in others,” Clorox CEO Linda Rendle said.
Updated guidance for Clorox calls for net sales to be down 6% year-over-year in fiscal 2026. The company lowered its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full fiscal year from a previous range of $5.95 to $6.30 to a new range of $5.45 to $5.65. The current Street consensus estimate is $5.89, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Clorox shares fell 9.7% to close at $87.11 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Clorox following earnings announcement.
Considering buying CLX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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