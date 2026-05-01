International Paper Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) on Thursday reported mixed results for the first quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 15 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.970 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.014 billion.

International Paper shares rose 4.8% to trade at $31.88 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on International Paper following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew McKellar maintained International Paper with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $48 to $45.

JP Morgan analyst Detlef Winckelmann maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $46 to $43.

Considering buying IP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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