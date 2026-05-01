Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
May 1, 2026 3:52 PM 1 min read

FMC Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

FMC reported quarterly losses of 2 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 33 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $758.600 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $744.406 million.

FMC affirmed its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.89 and sales guidance of $3.600 billion-$3.800 billion.

FMC shares fell 4.2% to trade at $14.71 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on FMC following earnings announcement.

  • JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained FMC with a Neutral and raised the price target from $15 to $16.
  • RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $16 to $17.
  • Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained FMC with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $15 to $17.

Considering buying FMC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved