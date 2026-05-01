FMC Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

FMC reported quarterly losses of 2 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 33 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $758.600 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $744.406 million.

FMC affirmed its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.89 and sales guidance of $3.600 billion-$3.800 billion.

FMC shares fell 4.2% to trade at $14.71 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on FMC following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained FMC with a Neutral and raised the price target from $15 to $16.

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $16 to $17.

Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained FMC with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $15 to $17.

Considering buying FMC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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