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May 1, 2026 3:45 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Willis Towers Watson Following Q1 Results

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WTW) posted mixed results for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted adjusted EPS of $3.72, beating market estimates of $3.67. The company's sales came in at $2.412 billion missing expectations of $2.428 billion.

Willis Towers Watson shares rose 0.3% to trade at $257.07 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Willis Towers Watson following earnings announcement.

Considering buying WTW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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