These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Willis Towers Watson Following Q1 Results

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WTW) posted mixed results for the first quarter on Thursday.
The company posted adjusted EPS of $3.72, beating market estimates of $3.67. The company's sales came in at $2.412 billion missing expectations of $2.428 billion.
Willis Towers Watson shares rose 0.3% to trade at $257.07 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Willis Towers Watson following earnings announcement.
Considering buying WTW stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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