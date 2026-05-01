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Analysts see $8T AI potential
May 1, 2026 3:38 PM 1 min read

Allstate Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) reported mixed results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $10.65 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.29 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $14.625 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $15.099 billion.

Allstate shares rose 0.2% to trade at $217.71 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Allstate following earnings announcement.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome maintained Allstate with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $252 to $268.
  • Citigroup analyst Matthew Heimermann maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $221 to $226.

Considering buying ALL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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