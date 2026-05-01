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May 1, 2026 3:16 PM 2 min read

Carrier Global Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Earnings

Carrier Global reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.341 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.008 billion.

Carrier shares rose 1.1% to trade at $67.87 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Carrier following earnings announcement.

Considering buying CARR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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