5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 recording its first settlement above the 7,200 level.

The S&P 500 jumped 10.4% in April, recording its best month since November 2020, while the Nasdaq climbed 15.3% to record its strongest monthly performance since April 2020. The Dow climbed 7.1% last month, notching its best month since November 2024.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst: Matthew Prisco

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

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