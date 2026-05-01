AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 1.

Analysts expect the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.61 per share, down from $4.68 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AutoNation's quarterly revenue is $6.65 billion (it reported $6.69 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 6, AutoNation reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

AutoNation shares gained 3.3% to close at $212.38 on Thursday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying AN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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