Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 1.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of 94 cents per share, up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive's quarterly revenue is $5.22 billion (it reported $4.91 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 12, Colgate-Palmolive increased its quarterly cash dividend from 52 cents to 53 cents per share.

Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 1% to close at $85.36 on Thursday.

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Considering buying CL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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