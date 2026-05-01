Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 1.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of 97 cents per share. That’s down from $2.18 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Chevron's quarterly revenue is $52.7 billion (it reported $47.61 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 9, Chevron confirmed an oil discovery at the Bandit prospect in the Gulf of America.

Shares of Chevron gained 0.6% to close at $193.31 on Thursday.

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