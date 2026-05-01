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Exxon gas station sign against blue sky
May 1, 2026 1:05 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Exxon Mobil Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 1.

Analysts expect the Spring, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share. That’s down from $1.76 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil's quarterly revenue is $85.29 billion (it reported $83.13 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The oil and gas behemoth recently said in an exchange filing that it expects Middle East disruptions to reduce first-quarter upstream earnings by $300 million to $500 million.

Shares of Exxon Mobil fell 0.2% to close at $154.33 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying XOM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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