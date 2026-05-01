Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Exxon Mobil Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 1.

Analysts expect the Spring, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share. That’s down from $1.76 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil's quarterly revenue is $85.29 billion (it reported $83.13 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The oil and gas behemoth recently said in an exchange filing that it expects Middle East disruptions to reduce first-quarter upstream earnings by $300 million to $500 million.

Shares of Exxon Mobil fell 0.2% to close at $154.33 on Thursday.

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