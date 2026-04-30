Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Analysts Cut Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported quarterly earnings of $9.47 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.89 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.605 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.483 billion.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.9% to trade at $706.10 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals following earnings announcement.
- Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $825 to $800.
- Barclays analyst Eliana Merle maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $923 to $917.
Considering buying REGN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.