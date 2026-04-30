Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Analysts Cut Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported quarterly earnings of $9.47 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.89 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.605 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.483 billion.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.9% to trade at $706.10 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $825 to $800.

Barclays analyst Eliana Merle maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $923 to $917.

Considering buying REGN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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