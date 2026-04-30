These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Cheesecake Factory After Upbeat Q1 Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Wednesday posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $978.833 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $964.891 million.

Cheesecake Factory raised its FY2026 sales guidance from $3.900 billion to $3.910 billion.

Cheesecake Factory shares rose 0.6% to trade at $63.04 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cheesecake Factory following earnings announcement.

Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $61 to $65.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $60 to $65.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $58 to $60.

Considering buying CL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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