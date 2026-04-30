Vulcan Materials Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Vulcan Materials reported quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.756 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.617 billion.

Vulcan Materials shares rose 1.4% to trade at $300.20 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Vulcan Materials following earnings announcement.

Stephens & Co. analyst Trey Grooms maintained Vulcan Materials with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $330 to $340.

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $296 to $340.

Considering buying VMC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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