These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Waste Management After Q1 Results

Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) reported mixed results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.227 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.286 billion.

Waste Management shares rose 1.1% to trade at $232.72 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Waste Management following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Jerry Revich maintained Waste Management with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $273 to $268.

Barclays analyst William Grippin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $266 to $270.

Considering buying WM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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