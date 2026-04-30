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Waste Management Truck
April 30, 2026 12:20 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Waste Management After Q1 Results

Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) reported mixed results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.227 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.286 billion.

Waste Management shares rose 1.1% to trade at $232.72 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Waste Management following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Jerry Revich maintained Waste Management with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $273 to $268.
  • Barclays analyst William Grippin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $266 to $270.

Considering buying WM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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