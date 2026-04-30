These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Wingstop After Q1 Results

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Wednesday reported mixed first-quarter results.
The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03. Quarterly sales of $183.725 million (+7.4% year over year) missed the Street view of $189.109 million.
"Despite the decline in same-store sales, we delivered system-wide sales growth and double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth in the quarter, supported by 17% unit growth," said CEO Michael Skipworth.
The company said its 2026 outlook remains tied to an uncertain macro environment. It now expects a low-single-digit decline in domestic same-store sales.
Wingstop shares fell 3% to trade at $166.04 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wingstop following earnings announcement.
Considering buying WING stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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