Old Dominion Freight Line Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Strong Q1 Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) on Wednesday reported upbeat first-quarter 2026 results.

Revenue declined 2.9% year over year to $1.335 billion, topping analyst expectations of $1.312 billion. The decrease was driven by a 7.7% drop in less-than-truckload (LTL) tons per day, reflecting a 7.9% decline in shipments per day during the quarter.

Net income decreased 6.4% to $238.3 million. Earnings came in at $1.14 per share, down 4.2% year over year but above the consensus estimate of $1.06.

For fiscal 2026, Old Dominion continues to expect aggregate capital expenditures of approximately $265 million.

Old Dominion shares gained 1.1% to trade at $211.61 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Old Dominion following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ODFL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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