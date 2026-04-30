These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On ONEOK Following Q1 Results

ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) reported mixed results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.618 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.234 billion.

“ONEOK’s first-quarter performance reflects year-over-year volume growth and continued operational execution across our integrated asset portfolio,” said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO. “Strong performance across multiple business segments, supported by a constructive market environment, is strengthening our forward outlook, building momentum through the year and supporting increased 2026 financial guidance expectations.”

ONEOK shares gained 2.9% to trade at $91.91 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ONEOK following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $98.

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $82 to $90.

Considering buying OKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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