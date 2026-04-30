These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On ONEOK Following Q1 Results

ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) reported mixed results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.618 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.234 billion.
“ONEOK’s first-quarter performance reflects year-over-year volume growth and continued operational execution across our integrated asset portfolio,” said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO. “Strong performance across multiple business segments, supported by a constructive market environment, is strengthening our forward outlook, building momentum through the year and supporting increased 2026 financial guidance expectations.”
ONEOK shares gained 2.9% to trade at $91.91 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on ONEOK following earnings announcement.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $98.
- Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $82 to $90.
Considering buying OKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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