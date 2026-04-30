Biogen Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Earnings

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $3.57 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.478 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.255 billion.
Biogen cut its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $15.25-$16.25 to $14.25-$15.25.
Biogen shares fell 1.3% to trade at $191.84 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Biogen following earnings announcement.
- Wedbush analyst Laura Chico maintained Biogen with a Neutral and raised the price target from $191 to $196.
- Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $246 to $260.
Considering buying BIIB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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