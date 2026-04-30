Apple Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, April 30.

Analysts expect the Cupertino, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, up from $1.65 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Apple's quarterly revenue is $109.73 billion (it reported $95.36 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Apple, on April 20, announced the appointment of Johny Srouji as the new chief hardware officer.

Apple shares fell 0.2% to close at $270.17 on Wednesday.

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