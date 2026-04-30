Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, April 30.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share, up from $1.36 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Western Digital's quarterly revenue is $3.25 billion (it reported $2.29 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Western Digital, on Feb. 3, authorized an additional $4 billion in share repurchases.

Western Digital shares gained 5.6% to close at $412.76 on Wednesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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