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Eli Lilly Logo On Mobile And Computer Screens With Stock Chart Background
April 30, 2026 2:47 AM 2 min read

Eli Lilly Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, April 30.

Analysts expect the Indianapolis, Indiana-based company to report quarterly earnings of $6.79 per share. That’s up from $3.34 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly's quarterly revenue is $17.8 billion (it reported $12.73 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

As per the recent news, Profluent has entered a multi-program strategic research collaboration with Eli Lilly to develop and commercialize custom site-specific recombinases to treat genetic diseases.

Shares of Eli Lilly fell 2.6% to close at $851.21 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying LLY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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