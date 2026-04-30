Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, April 30.

Analysts expect the Indianapolis, Indiana-based company to report quarterly earnings of $6.79 per share. That’s up from $3.34 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly's quarterly revenue is $17.8 billion (it reported $12.73 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

As per the recent news, Profluent has entered a multi-program strategic research collaboration with Eli Lilly to develop and commercialize custom site-specific recombinases to treat genetic diseases.

Shares of Eli Lilly fell 2.6% to close at $851.21 on Wednesday.

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