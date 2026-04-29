Here are the key analyst insights:

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $394 to $420.

JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $400.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Goldman Sachs: Visa reported gross revenue of around $15.475 billion, up 16% year-on-year, which came in around 3% higher than consensus, Nance said in a note. He added that the larger-than-normal revenue beat was due to:

Strong volume growth

Higher-than-expected revenue yields

Lower-than-expected incentives

While the spending environment was healthy, the highlight of the quarter was Visa's strong execution on value-added services (VAS), both from network-oriented services and marketing services. "Longer term, as agentic transactions scale, we believe VAS growth will increasingly be in focus as a signal of the company's success in driving agentic," Nance wrote.

JPMorgan: Visa reported earnings of $3.31 per share, topping the consensus of $3.07 per share, Huang said. He added that the company's revenue beat was mainly driven by VAS momentum and international revenues.

The analyst stated that Visa delivered the largest revenue beat versus Street expectations in four years, due to:

U. S. volume growth, the fastest in three years

Organic revenue growth of 15%, the fastest pace in three years

Non-VAS revenue was up low-teens, fastest in almost four years

Share repurchase of $8 billion, the highest amount ever

Sustained 25% growth in VAS revenues

While naming Visa as the 2026 top pick, Huang further wrote that the quarter was "another validation of our positive thesis on Visa," as the company's scale and diversification allows it to "sustain premium growth and cash production."

V Price Action: Shares of Visa had risen by 8.68% to $336.14 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

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