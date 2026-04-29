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Large Zimmer Biomet sign at office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
April 29, 2026 11:10 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Zimmer Biomet Following Q1 Results

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share, up 15.5% year over year, beating the Street estimates of $1.86.

The orthopedic implant maker reported sales of $2.087 billion, up 9.3% on a reported basis, up 6.8% on a constant currency basis, and 2.9% on an organic constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $2.07 billion.

"We are off to a solid start to the year — strategically, operationally, and financially," said Ivan Tornos, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet raised fiscal adjusted earnings guidance from $8.30-$8.45 per share to $8.40-$8.55 per share, compared to the consensus of $8.40.

The company reaffirms 2026 sales guidance of $8.44 billion-$8.60 billion versus the consensus of $8.56 billion.

Zimmer Biomet shares fell 2.6% to trade at $80.65 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zimmer Biomet following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ZBH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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