Sportradar Group Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Weak Q1 Results

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Sportradar reported quarterly losses of 2 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $405.773 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $420.560 million.

Sportradar affirmed its FY2026 sales guidance of $1.813 billion-$1.842 billion, versus market estimates of $1.830 billion.

Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar, said: “Sportradar’s first quarter growth reflects our premier position as the scaled leader in the expanding global sports data ecosystem. We continue to deepen our relationships across our expansive distribution network, providing additional content, products and services to our sportsbook, media and technology clients.”

Sportradar shares rose 0.5% to trade at $12.41 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sportradar following earnings announcement.

Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial maintained Sportradar with a Buy and lowered the price target from $25 to $21.

Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $26 to $18.

Wells Fargo analyst Trey Bowers maintained Sportradar with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $24 to $17.

Considering buying SRAD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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