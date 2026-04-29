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April 29, 2026 10:53 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On AllianceBernstein Following Q1 Results

Alliancebernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) on Tuesday posted in-line earnings for the first quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.201 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $894.721 million.

“The first quarter of 2026 unfolded against a difficult geopolitical backdrop associated with market volatility,” said Seth Bernstein, CEO of AllianceBernstein. “Firmwide net active outflows totaled $6.3 billion, reflecting a more risk-averse environment, despite continued momentum across structurally growing areas—including private markets, active ETFs, SMAs, insurance, and wealth management.”

AllianceBernstein shares rose 2.8% to trade at $39.50 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AllianceBernstein following earnings announcement.

  • Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained AllianceBernstein with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $39.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst John Dunn maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $41 to $42.

Considering buying AB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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