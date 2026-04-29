These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Varonis Systems Following Q1 Results

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) on Tuesday posted upbeat first-quarter sales on Tuesday.

The company reported total revenue of $173.1 million, up from $136.4 million a year earlier. The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $44.5 million, compared to $43.8 million a year earlier. On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss improved to $1.4 million from $6.5 million.

Varonis Systems shares rose 3.7% to trade at $26.39 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Varonis Systems following earnings announcement.

Considering buying VRNS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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