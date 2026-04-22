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Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-Max9 N960AK departure from 25L at Los Angeles International Airport
April 22, 2026 12:25 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Alaska Air Following Q1 Earnings

Alaska Air reported quarterly losses of $(1.68) per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $(1.34). Also, the company reported sales of $3.30 billion, which marginally missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

For the full-year 2026, the company said earnings visibility remains constrained mainly due to continued volatility in fuel prices. Given the uncertain outlook beyond the current quarter, it has suspended full-year guidance until conditions become more stable.

For the second quarter, the company expects capacity to be up ~1% YoY, slightly below prior guidance due to planned reductions in May and June.

Alaska Air shares fell 2.9% to trade at $40.26 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Alaska Air following earnings announcement.

  • BMO Capital analyst Michael Goldie maintained Alaska Air Group with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $42.5 to $55.
  • Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained the stock with a Positive and lowered the price target from $55 to $50.

Considering buying ALK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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