These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Alaska Air Following Q1 Earnings

Alaska Air reported quarterly losses of $(1.68) per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $(1.34). Also, the company reported sales of $3.30 billion, which marginally missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

For the full-year 2026, the company said earnings visibility remains constrained mainly due to continued volatility in fuel prices. Given the uncertain outlook beyond the current quarter, it has suspended full-year guidance until conditions become more stable.

For the second quarter, the company expects capacity to be up ~1% YoY, slightly below prior guidance due to planned reductions in May and June.

Alaska Air shares fell 2.9% to trade at $40.26 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Alaska Air following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst Michael Goldie maintained Alaska Air Group with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $42.5 to $55.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained the stock with a Positive and lowered the price target from $55 to $50.

Considering buying ALK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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