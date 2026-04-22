D.R. Horton Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reported mixed fiscal second-quarter 2026 results on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to the company was $647.9 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, down from $810.4 million, or $2.58 per share, a year earlier. Earnings per share exceeded the analyst estimate of $2.17.

Revenue declined to $7.558 billion from $7.734 billion in the prior-year quarter and missed the $7.601 billion consensus estimate.

The company reiterated fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $33.5 billion to $35.0 billion, compared with a $33.86 billion consensus estimate, and now expects homebuilding closings of 86,000 to 87,500 homes, versus a prior range of 86,000 to 88,000. It also expects operating cash flow of at least $3.0 billion, share repurchases of about $2.5 billion, and dividend payments of roughly $500 million.

D.R. Horton shares fell 1.2% to trade at $160.26 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on D.R. Horton following earnings announcement.

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