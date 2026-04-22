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UnitedHealth Group
April 22, 2026 10:32 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On UnitedHealth After Upbeat Earnings

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted upbeat first-quarter earnings beat and raised its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday.

UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.23 for Q1, handily topping the Wall Street consensus of $6.58. Revenue came in at $111.7 billion, up 2% year over year and ahead of the $109.58 billion expected, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

UnitedHealthcare President Tim Noel noted that care utilization trends are running "consistent with expectations," with "modest favorability" in government programs including Medicare Advantage.

UNH raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook from greater than $17.75 to greater than $18.25, above the consensus of $17.86.

UnitedHealth shares rose 2.8% to trade at $355.51 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on UnitedHealth following earnings announcement.

Considering buying UNH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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