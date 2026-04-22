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April 22, 2026 10:20 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On WR Berkley After Q1 Earnings

WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) reported mixed results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.690 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.759 billion.

WR Berkley shares gained 2.4% to trade at $66.94 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on WR Berkley following earnings announcement.

  • Truist Securities analyst Mark Hughes maintained WR Berkley with a Buy and lowered the price target from $80 to $78.
  • Barclays analyst Alex Scott maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $62 to $64.

Considering buying WRB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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