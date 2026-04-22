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April 22, 2026 9:32 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Northern Trust After Strong Q1 Earnings

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Northern Trust posted adjusted EPS of $2.71, beating market estimates of $2.32. The company's sales came in at $2.206 billion versus estimates of $2.125 billion.

Northern Trust shares closed at $171.74 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Northern Trust following earnings announcement.

  • Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained Northern Trust with a Hold and raised the price target from $155 to $176.
  • Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $160 to $176.

Considering buying NTRS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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