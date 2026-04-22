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April 22, 2026 8:59 AM 1 min read

OFG Bancorp Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $185.800 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $166.544 million.

OFG Bancorp shares gained 5.1% to close at $44.71 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on OFG Bancorp following earnings announcement.

  • Truist Securities analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained OFG Bancorp with a Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $50.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Manuel Navas reiterated the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $43 to $48.

Considering buying OFG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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