Tesla Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 22.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, up from 27 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Tesla's quarterly revenue is $22.17 billion (it reported $19.34 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in four of the last 10 quarters overall.

Tesla shares fell 1.6% to close at $386.42 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying TSLA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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