International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 22.

Analysts expect the Armonk, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share, up from $1.60 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for IBM's quarterly revenue is $15.64 billion (it reported $14.54 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company beat analyst estimates for revenue in five straight quarters and in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

IBM shares gained 0.8% to close at $255.68 on Tuesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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