Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Boston Scientific Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 22.

Analysts expect the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share. That’s up from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue is $5.17 billion (it reported $4.66 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 28, Boston Scientific announced data from its HI-PEITHO clinical trial evaluating the EKOS Endovascular System in patients with pulmonary embolism.

Shares of Boston Scientific fell 2.4% to close at $59.52 on Tuesday.

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