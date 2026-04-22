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GE Vernova
April 22, 2026 3:07 AM 2 min read

GE Vernova Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 22.

Analysts expect the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share. That’s up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova's quarterly revenue is $9.26 billion (it reported $8.03 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 16, GE Vernova announced a new agreement with Hitachi to explore deploying a BWRX‑300 small modular reactor in Southeast Asia.

Shares of GE Vernova rose 0.1% to close at $991.30 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GEV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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