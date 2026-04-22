GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 22.

Analysts expect the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share. That’s up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova's quarterly revenue is $9.26 billion (it reported $8.03 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 16, GE Vernova announced a new agreement with Hitachi to explore deploying a BWRX‑300 small modular reactor in Southeast Asia.

Shares of GE Vernova rose 0.1% to close at $991.30 on Tuesday.

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