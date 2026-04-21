Zions Bancorp Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) reported mixed results for the first quarter on Monday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.42 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $849.000 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $854.612 million.
Zions Bancorp shares closed at $63.05 on Monday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zions Bancorp following earnings announcement.
- Baird analyst David George maintained Zions Bancorp with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $68.
- Truist Securities analyst Jennifer Demba maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $64 to $66.
Considering buying ZION stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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