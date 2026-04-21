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Zions Bancorp sign on screen
April 21, 2026 9:32 AM 1 min read

Zions Bancorp Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) reported mixed results for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.42 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $849.000 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $854.612 million.

Zions Bancorp shares closed at $63.05 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zions Bancorp following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst David George maintained Zions Bancorp with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $68.
  • Truist Securities analyst Jennifer Demba maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $64 to $66.

Considering buying ZION stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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