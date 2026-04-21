Zions Bancorp Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) reported mixed results for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.42 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $849.000 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $854.612 million.

Zions Bancorp shares closed at $63.05 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zions Bancorp following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst David George maintained Zions Bancorp with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $68.

Truist Securities analyst Jennifer Demba maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $64 to $66.

Considering buying ZION stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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