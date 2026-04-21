These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Bank of Hawaii After Q1 Earnings

Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) on Monday posted weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.33 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $192.322 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $193.524 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares closed at $80.06 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bank of Hawaii following earnings announcement.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kelly Motta maintained Bank of Hawaii with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $91 to $95.

DA Davidson analyst Jeff Rulis maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $77 to $82.

Considering buying BOH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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