Netstreit Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

NetSTREIT Corp (NYSE:NTST) reported upbeat results for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly FFO of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 33 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $57.062 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $53.114 million.

Netstreit raised its FY2026 FFO guidance from $1.35-$1.39 to $1.36-$1.39.

Netstreit shares closed at $20.89 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Netstreit following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Wesley Golladay maintained Netstreit with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $21 to $22.

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $22.25.

Considering buying NTST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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