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A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Melbourne on September 7th 2024
April 21, 2026 8:57 AM 2 min read

United Airlines Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 21.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth's quarterly revenue is $14.38 billion (it reported $13.21 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

American Airlines publicly rejected any merger discussions with United Airlines on April 17, 2026, stating it is “not engaged with or interested in any discussions” regarding a combination with United.

United Airlines shares fell 2.8% to close at $98.91 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying UAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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