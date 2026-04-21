United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 21.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth's quarterly revenue is $14.38 billion (it reported $13.21 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

American Airlines publicly rejected any merger discussions with United Airlines on April 17, 2026, stating it is “not engaged with or interested in any discussions” regarding a combination with United.

United Airlines shares fell 2.8% to close at $98.91 on Monday.

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