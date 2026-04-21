Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 21.

Analysts expect the McLean, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.67 per share, up from $4.06 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue is $15.37 billion (it reported $10 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Bloomberg, a U.S. District judge in Miami, last month, granted Capital One’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, which accused the bank of closing hundreds of accounts in 2021 due to “political discrimination.”

Capital One Financial shares fell 0.4% to close at $205.71 on Monday.

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